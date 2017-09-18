’98 Degrees’ Reuniting, Kicking Off Tour At Pantages Theatre



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular ’90s boy band is back together and heading to the Twin Cities.

98 Degrees announced that they’re kicking of a new tour here in Minneapolis. The group is releasing a new Christmas album called “Let it Snow.”

It features an original song called “Season of Love.” They will perform at the Pantages Theatre on Nov. 9.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 18 Sep 2017 21:45:09 +0000