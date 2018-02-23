A Look Inside Allianz Field Construction In St. Paul



ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — If you’ve driven along I-94 in St. Paul recently, it seems like the new soccer stadium has popped up almost over night.

Construction at Allianz Field has been going on all winter. It’s scheduled to open in 2019, but there are some more big milestones ahead.

On April 28, the supporter section on the south end will begin. They’ll be topping out the steel frame in June. The sod should be delivered and planted in October.

David McCoy had a chance to get a tour inside the new stadium.

Published at Fri, 23 Feb 2018 01:14:10 +0000