‘A Lot Of Hearts Are Broken’: Teen Struck, Killed By Train In Coon Rapids

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager is dead after being stuck by a Northstar Line commuter train in Coon Rapids Friday night.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s office says Coon Rapids police responded to the scene at about 6:46 p.m. near the intersection of 119th Avenue Northwest and Northdale Boulevard Northwest.

Investigators say two teens approached the intersection, and one tried to beat the train by running across the tracks. That teen was killed. The other teen did not attempt to cross the tracks, and was not hurt. There were about 50 people aboard the train during the crash, but no one else was injured.

The preliminary investigation shows the guard rails and warning lights were activated at the time of the crash. Metro Transit officials say they are focused on taking care of the passengers who witnessed the tragedy, and helping the victim’s family.

“What we’re really talking about is people’s lives here. You know, there’s an individual, there’s a boy whose lost his life tonight, and there’s a lot of hearts broken because of that,” said Metro Transit Public Relations Manager Howie Padilla.

The train involved was suspended at Coon Rapids Station into late Friday night. Metro Transit officials say buses will be used to replace Northstar Line service while investigators are working at the scene.

Northstar service is expected to restart Saturday morning.