A Tale Of Two Cities’ Fan Bases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fans from both Boston and Philadelphia have invaded Minnesota — one group used to winning, the other hungry for a win.

At Frank from Philly cheesesteaks in Dinkytown, Luis Lozada and his family have come for a little taste of Philadelphia. But what he’d really like is a taste of victory, for once.

“We’re not the Cubs, and we got the Phillies from 2008. But (we’re) definitely a city that’s faced a lot of disappointment over the years. If you look at all the championship runs that have fallen just a little bit short, this is our chance. I think it’s time. They’ve got to get it done,” Lozada said.

Just across the river at Smack Shack it’s lobsters and oysters, and lions eating with lambs. Unlike Eagles fans still chasing their first Super Bowl title, the Patriots are awfully used to success. They’ve been to seven of the last 16 and won five of them.

So, are they sick of it yet?

“No, I don’t think we can get sick of it. I think we want to make sure that we win all the championships we can before Brady retires,” Patriots fan Johnny Alcivar said.

“Hey look, we’re not even supposed to be here,” Eagles fan Jose Fuentes said. “We’ve been underdogs the whole time, so I’m like very opportunistic about the game tomorrow. So let’s go.”

Two different fan bases with two very different outlooks on Super Bowl 52.

“I absolutely feel like this is our year,” Lozada said. “This is the first time in a long time you get that gut feeling like they’ve overcome so much adversity and they’re standing right at the cusp of getting that first Super Bowl championship. I think they’re going to do it.”

