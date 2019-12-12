ACM admits five partners, announces additional promotions

ACM LLP (ACM) has announced five new partner admissions effective January 1, 2020.

Erin Breit, Audit Partner, joined ACM in 2005, devoting her full attention to ACM’s Employee Benefit Plan and Nonprofit Practices. She works closely with her employee benefit plan clients to help them navigate complex compliance issues, including service provider changes, plan mergers, spinoffs, terminations and Form 5500 Preparation. She works with her nonprofit client to tell their story through their financial statements while ensure compliance with accounting standards. Erin received her Bachelor of Arts, Economics and Bachelor of Science, Accounting and Operations Quality Management from the University of Maryland. Outside of work, you’ll find Erin devoting time to her philanthropic interests, spending time with her daughter and husband, or working on her latest craft project.

Jessica Friedly, Audit Partner, spends 100% of her time in ACM’s Employee Benefit Plan Practice. In the 14 years she has been at ACM, she has acquired vast knowledge and experience auditing defined benefit plans, health and welfare plans, and defined contribution plans, including 11-K audits and 403(b) plans. Jessica received her Bachelor of Arts, Accounting from the University of Denver. She is a Colorado Native and an avid sports fan and the mother of two young boys.

Scott Norquist, Tax Partner, began his public accounting career in 2006. He has spent most of his career serving the real estate industry; upon joining ACM two years ago he has continued that focus in the real estate and hospitality industries. Some of Scott’s areas of specialty are cost segregation studies and syndicated real estate partnerships. He has performed many cost segregation studies that have saved clients hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax and strives to structure real estate deals in a way that is both tax efficient and practical. His Master of Taxation Degree is from the University of Denver and Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Public Accounting is from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. When not working you will find him traveling with his husband, working on his Land Cruiser or serving on various nonprofit and philanthropic boards.

Jason Slavsky, Tax Partner, has spent five years at ACM. Jason specializes in providing tax compliance, planning, and consulting services to closely held businesses and their owners. He leverages his broad range of experience working with clients across a variety of industries, including technology, manufacturing and distribution, to identify innovative ways to reduce his clients tax burdens. Jason’s Master of Taxation Degree is from the University of Denver and Bachelor of Science, Accountancy, is from the Arizona State University. When not at work, Jason is spending time with his wife and daughters.

Tim Stueven, Audit Partner, is responsible for preparing, executing, and completing audit and other attestation engagements. He believes in building strong relationships with his clients, which is why he communicates with his clients year-round, not just during the annual audit. He splits his time between ACM’s Corporate and Employee Benefit Plan Practices. Tim joined ACM after finishing his degree at the University of Northern Colorado and has spent his entire career at the firm. He coaches his two sons’ soccer teams, regularly takes family bikes rides, and looks forward to Friday pizza and movie night with his family.

ACM’s newly admitted partners agree that the people at ACM are the key to their success and happiness. They expressed appreciation for ACM’s culture and the opportunity to continue shaping that culture while delivering exceptional client service.

“Our newest partners represent the talent and commitment of ACM’s partner group,” said ACM President and Managing Partner, Stacey (Hekkert) Duke. “Team members like Erin, Jessica, Scott, Jason and Tim join ACM to take advantage of significant growth opportunities and they stay because they have the ability to further impact firm culture and growth. We welcome them as Partners and look forward to the future.”

The Firm announced the following additional promotions:

Marc Furton – Audit Director



Abbey Hagerman – Director



Michael Malody – Tax Director



Michelle Welch – Client Accounting Services Director



Melissa Fifer – Chief People Officer



Brooke Hipp – Chief Marketing Officer



Scott Walker – Chief Technology Officer



Kevin Baran – Senior Tax Manager



David Gantos – Senior Audit Manager



Megan Grozdanich – Senior Tax Manager



Megan Hanneman – Senior Manager



Curtis Forney – Audit Manager



Elise Huppert – Tax Manager



Jim Mohrbacher – Audit Manager



Jessica Wambsgans – Audit Manager



Seva Kouremetis – Event Manager

The firm promoted an additional 15 people below manager.

ACM LLP (ACM) is the largest locally owned and committed public accounting firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado with offices in Northern Colorado, Boulder and Laramie, WY. ACM provides assurance, tax and consulting services to the Rocky Mountain Region’s entrepreneurial and middle market companies along with their owners, as well as public companies, governmental and philanthropic organizations. The firm’s membership in the BDO Alliance USA and relationship with BDO USA, LLP enhances its personal client approach with the resources of one of the world’s leading accounting services organizations.