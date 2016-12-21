Adrian Peterson Misses Vikings Practice With Groin Injury



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson did not practice on Wednesday, and the speculation on his future in Minnesota continues.

Peterson was officially listed by the Vikings on the team’s injury report as missing practice due to knee and groin injuries. He returned last week after being placed on injured reserve in Week 3 with a torn meniscus.

Peterson had just six carries for 22 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He also lost a fumble on his longest run from scrimmage.

Peterson said he’s not sure if he’ll play against the Packers on Sunday, saying he’ll take it “day-by-day.” If he doesn’t play Saturday and the Vikings are eliminated from playoff contention, it’s highly unlikely he would play in the final regular season game against the Bears.

His future with the Vikings remains in doubt. He’s due to make $18 million next season, and if the Vikings can’t get him to take a reduced salary, they might be forced to release him.

