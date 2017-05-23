Adrian Peterson To Sell Eden Prairie Home



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former Minnesota Viking Adrian Peterson is selling his Eden Prairie house.

Peterson bought this 4,100 square-foot, five bedroom home back in 2007, after joining the team.

The home is listed at $695,000, just $30,000 more than Peterson paid originally.

Peterson is now a member of the New Orleans Saints, so he’s selling the home as he doesn’t need a place in the Twin Cities anymore.

Peterson’s mansion is outside of Houston.

