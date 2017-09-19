After 61+ Years Of Business, St. Clair Broiler In St. Paul To Close



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For over 61 years, St. Clair Broiler in St. Paul has been serving its malts and specialty open-flame broiled hamburgers. Now, the restaurant says it will close due to financial difficulties.

On Sunday, the business confirmed on Facebook that it will close at the end of the month, September 30.

“This has not been an easy decision to make. We busted our butts to make it work, but today’s economics make it almost impossible to run a single, independent, family owned and operated restaurant at a profit,” the restaurant said in a statement.

Within the Facebook post’s comment section, the restaurant says its closure comes down to the issue of repair.

“The building needs a couple hundred thousand dollars of repair. As a tenant, we can’t put that in and we can’t continue to serve quality food or ambiance when we don’t even have an air conditioner. If we put the money in, the landlord reaps all the benefits when our lease expires. Simple as that,” the restaurant said.

The restaurant, located on 1580 Saint Claire Avenue, has been in business since 1956.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 19 Sep 2017 16:01:27 +0000