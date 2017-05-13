After Canceled Wedding, Woman Donates Reception To Charity



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Local families got to enjoy all the perks of going to a wedding Friday night, but at this celebration there wasn’t a bride or groom.

“My daughter had the unfortunate situation of canceling her wedding seven weeks ago,” said John Yorkovich.

Jenna Yorkovich donated her wedding reception to the Ronald McDonald House. It serves families with sick children getting treatment in the ICU.

“I feel thankful. I feel loved. It’s really cool to see all the support,” said Jenna.

They are words Jenna Yorkovich thought she’d be saying to her wedding guests. But instead of packing the Nicollet Island Pavilion with friends and family, Jenna’s guest list was full of volunteers.

“I think it’s a great match for a difficult situation for us. But one that became a great opportunity for them to recognize the great people they work with,” said John.

“We received a call two weeks ago of a bride who canceled her wedding and offered her wedding to us as any way that we saw fit,” said Jill Evenocheck, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House is a cause close to Jenna’s heart. She works at Children’s Hospital and has seen firsthand its impact on families. The wedding may have been called off, but the celebration was still on.

“It was just making the best of the situation I was in. Looking at the positives and knowing I could help a bunch of other people and show the support to them,” said Jenna.

And it just happened to fall on volunteer week for RMH. One hundred seventy-five volunteers were honored, including families who were once helped by the charity/

What was supposed to be wedding food, instead went to those who feed and care for sick children every day. For Jenna, it’s not the forever after she dreamed of. But in some ways, it’s even better.

“Tonight, I know they are making a difference in our life as well. We’ve gained a new family by helping Ronald McDonald,” said Jenna.

