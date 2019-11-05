After Shutting Down Jayson Gonzales, Krispy Kreme Is Now Helping The Young Entrepreneur

Krispy Kreme has given its blessing to the Minnesota college student who has been driving to Iowa to buy and then re-sell donuts.But the company has some conditions.

Krispy Kreme shut down Jayson Gonzales’s operation a few days ago, citing regulatory compliance and quality standards.

Gonzales had been driving every weekend to buy hundreds of donuts to re-sell in the Twin Cities, where there hasn’t been a Krispy Kreme store in more than a decade.

The company now says it’s making Gonzales an independent operator, adding that it wants to help him achieve his goal of graduating debt-free, in part by selling Krispy Kreme donuts.

The company is going to donate 500 boxes of donuts when he re-starts his business. Gonzales has launched a GoFundMe to get a more suitable vehicle for his donut runs out of state.