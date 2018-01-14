After Sunday’s Snowfall, Another Blast Of Arctic Air



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As most Minnesotans watch the Vikings playoff game Sunday afternoon, snow will be falling across the state, with a chance of a few inches stacking up outside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says a snow system will swing into the Twin Cities metro around noontime and linger into the evening hours.

After the heaviest snow stops falling, the metro could see 2 to 2.5 inches of fresh accumulation. Other areas of the state look to see 1 to 2 inches of snow.

After the storm system moves east into Wisconsin, temperatures will plunge overnight as a blast of arctic air settles over the state.

Highs on MKL Day won’t likely climb above zero for most of Minnesota. Additionally, the windchills will be brutal.

More arctic air and dangerously cold wind chills are expected Monday and Tuesday. Here are the lowest wind chills values forecast each morning. #mnwx#wiwxpic.twitter.com/j1oi5NzUHu — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 14, 2018

The National Weather Service says it’ll feel like 24 below in the metro Monday morning, with even more frigid factors to the west and northwest.

Around Fergus Falls, for instance, it’ll feel around 40 below. In such cold, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for southern and western Minnesota for Sunday night, and it’s expect to expand to other parts of the state Monday.

The arctic cold is expect to linger until Tuesday morning. After that, there’ll be days of sunshine and temperatures climbing above freezing.

