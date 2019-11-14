AirportParkingReservations.com Launches Partnership with The Parking…

AirportParkingReservations.com continues to expand its offerings and its market reach via partnerships such as this one, acquisitions and organic growth.

AirportParkingReservations.com, the largest U.S. airport parking reservation provider, today announced it is has reached agreement with The Parking Spot, the largest operator of near-airport parking in the U.S., to distribute all The Parking Spot’s available inventory through AirportParkingReservations.com’s network of industry-leading online travel platforms. Travelers in the U.S. and Canada will benefit from expanded parking options, improved comparison shopping to find great deals, and the shared focus of both companies on high-quality customer service.

To accommodate customers during the approaching holiday travel season, AirportParkingReservations.com will begin incorporating The Parking Spot’s locations into its online platforms immediately, with full integration scheduled by the end of 2019.

The partnership with The Parking Spot adds a substantial amount of new parking inventory in markets where AirportParkingReservations.com already has a presence. It also opens up new markets for the company at three of the top 50 busiest U.S. airports: Austin (AUS), St. Louis (STL) and Columbus (CMH).

With 39 convenient locations at 23 U.S. airports, The Parking Spot is known for the ease, comfort and affordability of its airport parking experience, putting hospitality first as it provides continuous airport shuttle service, 24-hour/365-day availability, fast and easy check-in/check-out, and other amenities.

“We’re excited to partner once again with The Parking Spot, an undisputed leader in creating a superior airport parking experience,” said Carlos Chilin, General Manager of AirportParkingReservations.com. “Customers are the big winners here, but this partnership is also a win-win for both companies. AirportParkingReservations.com continues to expand its offerings and its market reach via partnerships such as this one, acquisitions and organic growth.”

“With its broad reach and user-friendly online platforms, AirportParkingReservations.com is a great choice to connect travelers with The Parking Spot’s hospitality-driven products and services. We’re excited to be able to renew our partnership,” said Lauren Rocklin, SVP Marketing for The Parking Spot.

Today’s announcement follows other recent announcements by AirportParkingReservations.com regarding the expansion of its business. In August of last year, the company acquired key assets and technology, including AirportParking.com and AboutAirportParking.com, from Oversee.net. These assets have since been fully integrated into the company’s platforms. In January of this year, the company began selling pre-booked transportation with the launch of ShuttleFinder.com.

In 2000, AirportParkingReservations.com pioneered airport parking reservations online, and since then millions of customers have used its platforms to secure parking or book travel packages with approximately 1,000 partners at over 100 airports in the U.S. and Canada. On all its platforms combined, the company has successfully handled over eight million reservations.

Based on almost 20,000 customer reviews, AirportParkingReservations.com has a 5-star customer satisfaction rating according to Trustpilot, and is the #1 company as of November 2019 in the Travel Aggregator category (https://www.trustpilot.com/categories/travel_aggregator?numberofreviews=500).

AirportParkingReservations.com’s easy-to-use booking platform for airport parking and other travel packages — along with more information about the company — is available 24/7 at https://www.airportparkingreservations.com.

About AirportParkingReservations.com

AirportParkingReservations.com, Inc. is the leading provider in the U.S. and Canada of online solutions for finding convenient and affordable airport parking. Founded in 2000, the privately held company was the first to offer online airport parking reservations. It has almost two decades of experience developing and operating online travel-related platforms, including airport parking and hotel-plus-parking package provider ParkSleepFly, Inc. (https://www.parksleepfly.com), AirportParking.com, AboutAirportParking.com and pre-booked airport transportation platform ShuttleFinder.com. Since 2000, these platforms combined have made more than eight million individual reservations for travelers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. To learn more, visit https://www.airportparkingreservations.com.

About The Parking Spot

As the nation’s largest near-airport parking company, with 38 convenient locations at 21 major U.S. airports, The Parking Spot makes airport travel simple and seamless. Our friendly and courteous team members, outstanding value, unmatched customer service commitment, and industry-leading Spot Club loyalty program combine to ensure that The Parking Spot is the best part of our guests’ travel experience. For more information, please visit https://www.theparkingspot.com or follow The Parking Spot on Twitter @theparkingspot, Instagram @theparkingspotofficial and on Facebook.