Alabama Teen, Bound For Minn. College, Fatally Shot



DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama teen, who was bound for a Minnesota community college on a football scholarship, has been fatally shot just days after his high school graduation.

Kendarrius Dewayne Martin, 19, was found with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon in a Dothan park. Police spent the night gathering evidence and conducting interviews, and have not released what caused the shooting or the names of any suspects.

Martin graduated from Dothan High School on Saturday. Dothan High’s football coach Kevin Jackson says Martin was a leader and “destined for greatness to do good.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 24 May 2017 19:02:44 +0000