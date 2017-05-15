All-Gender Restrooms To Be Added To All Minneapolis City Buildings

All-Gender Restrooms To Be Added To All Minneapolis City Buildings

All-Gender Restrooms To Be Added To All Minneapolis City Buildings



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis city buildings will soon feature “all-gender” bathrooms.

City officials say the bathrooms are meant as an option for those uncomfortable with either bathroom, parents with young children of another gender, caregivers with a patient of another gender or other situations.

The city expects 44 facilities — such as police and fire precincts, department offices, public works facilities and city-owned parking ramps — to be equipped with the new restrooms over the next few weeks.

Minneapolis officials say the all-gender restrooms are being added in addition to men’s and women’s restrooms, which will be unchanged.

City staff are also planning for similar additions to locker rooms and showers in Minneapolis buildings.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 15 May 2017 20:03:34 +0000