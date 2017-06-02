All Jurors Seated In Officer Yanez Trial



ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The trial for St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez is set to begin Monday, and all the jurors have been seated.

Yanez is charged in the death of Philando Castile following a traffic stop last summer. Castile’s girlfriend live-streamed the aftermath of the deadly encounter on Facebook, prompting protests in the Twin Cities and across the country.

Prosecutors in Ramsey County charged Yanez with manslaughter, but the officer’s attorneys say he fired his gun in self-defense.

After four days of jury selection this week, the trial is headed toward opening statements. On Friday, the two sides added nine more jurors to the final pool of 23.

While the pool is diverse professionally, it’s not ethnically. The current pool of 23 is comprised of 15 white men, 6 white women, a young black man and one black woman.

Next, attorneys on both sides will strike jurors from the pool, bringing the total to 15, including three alternates.

The defense made it clear that Yanez will testify in his trial. Judge William Leary wants opening statements and testimony to begin early next week.

