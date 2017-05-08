All Tobacco Use Now Prohibited In Minneapolis’ Parks

All Tobacco Use Now Prohibited In Minneapolis’ Parks

All Tobacco Use Now Prohibited In Minneapolis’ Parks



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting Monday, all tobacco use is now banned from parks in Minneapolis. That includes e-cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

The new policy means the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MSRB) will join 30 other metro park systems in becoming completely tobacco free.

Tobacco use as part of a traditional spiritual or cultural ceremony is allowed with approval from the MPRB.

Those violating the policy will be asked to leave the park/facility.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 08 May 2017 13:53:57 +0000