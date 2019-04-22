American IRA Discusses How to Keep Self-Directed IRA Assets from Going…

Probate can be a difficult process for many. That’s why investors look for legitimate alternatives, such as Self-Directed IRA strategies, to ensure the protection of their family’s financial assets for years to come. In a recent post at American IRA, the Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina highlighted some strategies that are possible when using a Self-Directed IRA.

For example, the post mentioned that one strategy is designating beneficiaries by name. According to the post, designating a beneficiary on a Self-Directed IRA—or even through other retirement accounts—helps ensure that the assets they contain do not go through probate. By bypassing probate law and going directly to the designated beneficiary under contract law, the entire process is far more straightforward.

“When people have a significant amount of assets, they have to think about issues like probate,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “But there’s more to the story than that. Even people with ‘everyday’ assets have to think about their legacy. Do they really want to leave behind a lengthy court process when it comes to leaving financial assets behind, or do they want things to be as easy on their family as possible? Those are the questions investors should ask as they think about strategies like designating a beneficiary.”

As the post notes, failing to name a beneficiary can lead to a very different process when it comes to probate. The court would then consider that assets held in Self-Directed IRA accounts or other retirement accounts to be part of the estate. That would funnel such assets through probate, which means that attorneys, accountants, and others would likely stand to benefit even more. Additionally, tax considerations should come into play, particularly with larger assets—but sometimes even more significant when the assets are small, and the taxes have potential to make a large dent.

