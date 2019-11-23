Anatoliy Ermak, The Suspect In A Illinois Double Homicide Who Once Lived In Edina, Has Died

On Saturday night the Edina Police Department received a tip that a vehicle matching the description of Ermak’s was in the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue.

Officers found the car and set up a perimeter.

After a short standoff, Ermak was removed from the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and transported by medics to a nearby hospital.

Illinois law enforcement had identified Ermak as a suspect in a double homicide that took place about a week ago.

Ermak’s ex-wife, Nataliya Ermak, and her husband, 69-year-old Roman Frid, were found lying on the ground in a parking garage in Buffalo Grove, Ill. on Nov. 17.

Since then Buffalo Grove police had obtained an arrest warrant for Ermak.