Apartment Fire Hits At Least 5 Units In White Bear Lake



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters are battling an apartment fire in White Bear Lake Friday night.

It broke out at around 8:30 at the Birch Park Apartments. White Bear Lake Fire says as many as five units were involved. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from six other agencies have been called in to assist. There’s no word yet on how the fire started.

Published at Sat, 06 May 2017 03:38:54 +0000