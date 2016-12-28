Arrest Video Prompts Investigation By Brooklyn Center Police



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Brooklyn Center say they are investigating after a video shared on social media showed an armed officer threatening to “put two” in the back of a suspect’s head.

Chief Tim Gannon said in a statement Wednesday that the video was brought to the department’s attention via Facebook, adding that while force is sometimes needed, threatening language is never appropriate.

Posted Tuesday afternoon by Cash Ashford, the arrest video was shared by the group Black Lives Matter St. Paul, among others, garnering more than 40,000 views in 24 hours.

The minute-long video shows an officer approaching a man in a minivan, who gets out and lies face-down on the pavement of a parking lot. The officer then points a gun at the suspect and repeatedly tells him not to move.

At one point, the officer says, “Don’t reach for anything. You want to get shot?” Shortly after, he says: “Don’t move. I’ll put two in the back of your head if you move.”

The suspect was wanted in a crime and actively evading authorities, the police chief said, adding that neither the officer or the suspect was hurt in the arrest.

Gannon said the incident was captured partially by the officer’s dash cam and called for patience as the department investigates the arrest.

