At Least 1 Dead In Redwood Co. Head-On Semi Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says at least one person is dead after a head-on crash involving a semi truck Friday afternoon in Redwood County.

The fatal crash happened on Highway 71 near County Road 2 in Paxton Township just before 3 p.m.

The state patrol says a Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling westbound on Highway 71 when it crossed into oncoming traffic.

There were two people in the Pontiac: a 38-year-old Morton man and a 25-year-old woman from Redwood Falls. It is not clear if either of them survived.

The condition of the semi driver, a 46-year-old man from Bird Island, is also unknown. No one involved in the crash has been identified.

The state patrol says at least one passenger in the Pontiac was not wearing a selt belt.

Published at Sat, 01 Jul 2017 20:13:00 +0000