At Union Forum, Klobuchar Says Trump Made False Promises To Workers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amy Klobuchar’s campaign trail on Saturday continued to wind through Iowa.

The Minnesota senator was among several Democratic presidential candidates who spoke at the Teamsters union forum in Cedar Rapids.

She says President Donald Trump made “false promises” during his 2016 campaign.

“There are a lot of members of a lot of unions that actually voted for [Trump] because they thought, ‘Oh, he’s going to get this done. He’s going to make things cheaper for me. He’s going to do that stuff,’” Klobuchar said. “Those were false promises.”

Other candidates to speak included Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker.

The Iowa caucuses take place on Feb. 3.