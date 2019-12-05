Attention, Vikings Fans: Playoff Tickets Are Now On Sale

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Playoff tickets for the Minnesota Vikings, and 11 other NFL teams, are now on sale.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, tickets for the Vikings went on sale on Ticketmaster. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster’s website, the Ticketmaster app, as well as the team’s app or website.

Fans can have peace of mind, too. The postseason tickets are refundable if the team doesn’t host a playoff game.

The other teams that will have playoff tickets are Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.