Attorney Jill Otte Runs as Democrat for DuPage County Circuit Court…

Attorney Jill Otte “My career ambition has long been to be a judge. Serving DuPage County as a Circuit Court Judge would allow me to continue my 25-year legal career as a public servant. I am passionate about ensuring that all citizens are treated respectfully and professionally in our courtrooms,” Otte commented.

Prior to her work at the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, Jill litigated over 100 criminal trials at the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. After moving to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office in 2000, she now practices civil law defending state agencies. Previously she litigated cases involving personal injury, wrongful death, property damage, contracts, and employee discipline. In 2012, Jill was promoted to Deputy Chief of the Workers’ Compensation Bureau, where she litigated approximately 50 trials and managed 250 cases. Since being promoted to Chief of the Workers’ Compensation Bureau in Chicago in 2014, she now focuses on defending state agencies in their approximately 3,700 workers’ compensation cases.

Jill is a member of the DuPage County Bar Association, the DuPage Association of Women Lawyers, the DuPage County NAACP, among other organizations. In addition, Jill received a “Highly Recommended” rating from the DuPage County Bar Association as a judicial candidate in 2018. In addition, Jill passed the 2017 Administrative Law Judge Examination, which is administered by the Office of Personnel Management. Jill earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois and her Juris Doctorate from Drake University Law School.

In addition to her extensive courtroom experience, Jill believes her courteous and kind temperament also makes her an ideal candidate for the bench.

To learn more about Jill Otte’s campaign for DuPage County Circuit Court Judge or to register to vote, visit https://www.jill4judge.com/.