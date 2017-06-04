ATV Crash Kills 2 In Polk County



MENTOR, Minn. (AP) — Two people are dead after an all-terrain vehicle crash in northwestern Minnesota.

Polk County sheriff’s authorities were called to the crash on a county road south of Mentor on Saturday. A 34-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were thrown from the ATV after hitting an approach.

Authorities say both were unconscious when first responders arrived and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims were not immediately released. The crash remains under investigation.

