Authorities ID Wrong Way Driver In Deadly Chisago County Head-On Crash



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a woman who they say drove the wrong way down Interstate 35 and caused a deadly crash on Saturday.

The incident happened on I-35 in Chisago County near the town of Harris.

Authorities say Lora Walker of Stacy was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic. Walker crashed head-on into a Ford Fusion. Walker was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Fusion was pronounced dead. That driver has not been identified. Authorities say the crash is under investigation.

Published at Mon, 13 Mar 2017 02:20:20 +0000