Authorities: Residents Forced To Jump From 2nd Story In Apt. Fire



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire officials in Farmington say a number of residents of an apartment had to jump from the building’s second story after a fire broke out Sunday evening.

According to the Farmington Fire Department, the apartment fire occurred at around 9:16 p.m. on 303 Pine Street. The fire was contained to a single unit, but a number of residents needed to jump from a second floor unit to escape the fire, which was blocking the stairwell.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Farmington fire crews were assisted by Lakeville and Rosemount Fire Departments, Farmington Police, and Allina-ALF ambulance.

