Authorities Seek Suspect In Fridley Sexual Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the north metro are searching for a suspect in an alleged sexual assault.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, police in Fridley were called to the 800 block of Osborne Road Northeast on a report of a sexual assault just after 11 p.m.

The victim said an unknown man approached them from behind and assaulted them.

The victim described the suspect as a slim, black male, approximately 25 to 35 years old with a goatee, wearing white jeans, a black hoodie and white T-shirt. The suspect fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anoka County Central Communications at 763-323-5800.

