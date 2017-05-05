‘BeBalanced’ Hormone Weight Loss Center Opens In Minnetonka



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new weight loss center opened in Minnetonka on Friday that will help Twin Cities women facing hormone imbalances in several areas of their lives.

“BeBalanced” Hormone Weight Loss Centers celebrated the opening of its first Minnesota location. It’s a national franchise that helps women through Natural Hormone Balancing, which helps in sleep, improved mood and significant weight loss among many areas.

The company has also partnered with “Dress for Success Twin Cities” to give back to the community. “BeBalanced” Founder Dawn Cutillo was at Friday’s grand opening, as well as local owner Lane Peterson.

The weight loss center is located just west of Highway 7 and Interstate 494.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 05 May 2017 21:03:12 +0000