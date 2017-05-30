Beck Is Back: Musician To Play Palace Theatre In August

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Beck is making his long-awaited return to the Twin Cities this summer.

The musician announced Tuesday he will play a show at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Fans can buy tickets online here or here, at The Depot Tavern or by calling 1-800-514-3849. The show is 18 and over.

The Palace, once home to acts such as Milton Berle and the Marx Brothers, recently reopened after being closed for nearly 40 years.

