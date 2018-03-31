Behind-The-Scenes: ‘Corduroy’ @ Children’s Theatre Company



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This year celebrates the 50th anniversary of beloved children’s book Corduroy.

It’s about a teddy bear at a department store and a young girl who wants to take Corduroy home to be her friend. The story of true friendship has a lot of missteps along the way.

For the first time ever, it’s being performed on stage.

Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak went behind the scenes at the Children’s Theatre Company to talk with the actor playing Lisa – and learned how some of the magic in the show works.

