Beloved Roseville Sandwich Shop Closing After Nearly 20 Years





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A beloved roast beef sandwich shop in the north metro is closing its doors after nearly 20 years in business.

Maverick’s Real Roast Beef in Roseville announced Monday that they were closing. The restaurant’s last day in business was slated for Tuesday.

“We are very grateful to our loyal customers who has supported us over the years and we hope to see you one last time,” the farewell message posted to Facebook read.

Maverick’s, located in a strip mall on the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue North, was founded in 1999.

According to The Star Tribune, twin brothers Bret and Bart Hazlett opened the roast beef specialty spot, emphasizing quality while maintaining affordability.

Rick Nelson, the newspaper’s food writer, described Maverick’s roast beef as a “ruby-rare thing of beauty.”

On Facebook, loyal customers expressed their sadness on hearing of the sandwich shop’s closing.

“I’ll miss you!,” wrote Shayla Rose. “The food was excellent and it’s a damn shame.”

