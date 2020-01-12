Benefit Concert Held For Those Struggling In Wake Of Fatal Minneapolis Apartment Fire

A benefit concert was held Saturday night to help those struggling to recover from a fatal apartment fire in Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

Five people died on Nov. 27 when a fire broken out on the 14th floor of the Cedar High Apartments. Investigators classified the fire as accidental, although the exact cause remains unknown.

While donations poured in following the tragedy, more help is needed. As such, organizers staged a concert at the nearby Cedar Cultural Center to help fill the gaps.

Photojournalist Lewis Karpel captured the scene at Saturday’s benefit concert, which can be viewed in the video above. If you would like to donate to the Cedar-Riverside Fire Emergency Fund, click here.