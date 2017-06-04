Berrios, Sano Lead Twins Past Angels 3-2



ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Ehire Adrianza knew it was over before anyone else did, pointing emphatically at second base umpire Clint Fagan, and then to his own bench.

A 1-minute, 45-second review confirmed what Adrianza saw — Ben Revere slid past second base on his attempted steal, and Adrianza had held the tag.

Behind that bit of eagle-eyed defense and Miguel Sano’s go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning, the Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Sunday to extend their winning ways on the road.

“Players, I don’t always trust players, but with the situation and having a challenge … we probably would have done even if it was borderline just because of the time of the game,” Molitor said. “We just caught the overslide. Kind of a strange way to end the game, but not complaining.”

Revere singled with one out in the ninth against Brandon Kintzler, and Cliff Pennington popped out. Eric Young Jr. took a called strike, Kintzler tried a pair of pickoff throws to first and then Revere took off for second as Young swung and missed.

Revere slid headfirst ahead of catcher Jason Castro’s throw to Adrianza, and Fagan called him safe. But Revere slid past the base as Adrianza kept his glove on Revere’s left foot.

Kintzler earned his 15th save in 17 chances as Minnesota took three of four from the Angels to open a 10-game trip.

The Twins are 16-6 on the road and have won seven of eight series. They had dropped four straight games at home earlier in the week.

Revere’s RBI single in the fourth off Jose Berrios (4-1) gave the Angels a 2-1 lead. Robbie Grossman was hit by a pitch from Ricky Nolasco (2-6) leading off the sixth and, one out later, Sano hit his 14th homer, a drive into the left field bullpen.

Berrios gave up two runs and six hits. After Revere’s RBI single, Berrios loaded the bases with a walk to Pennington, then struck out Young and got Juan Graterol to ground into a 6-4-3 double play.

Nolasco lost his fourth straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings and giving up multiple home runs for the eighth time in 12 starts.

Castro homered in the third, but Andrelton Simmons grounded into a run-scoring double play in the bottom half.

Kole Calhoun had a hit and two walks and went 7 for 13 with three home runs during the series.

PUJOLS PAUSE

Angels slugger Albert Pujols did not start after hitting his 600th career homer on Saturday night. He hit into a double play as a pinch hitter in the eighth.

Despite all the attention on Pujols’ quest to become the ninth member of that fraternity, Angels manager Mike Scioscia didn’t get the sense he was particularly bothered by the pressure, aside from a couple of overly aggressive at-bats to start the weekend series.

“He can exhale,” Scioscia said. “He wanted to do it at home, he wanted to do it for his family. That happened. I know he’s thankful for that and he can hopefully not skip a beat when he gets in there on Tuesday and continue to be productive.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: 3B Eduardo Escobar said he was fine after a knee-on-knee collision with Simmons while stealing second in the ninth. Escobar went 3 for 4. … Sano started at first base for the second time this season, making his third appearance there as opposed to his usual spot at third. The 6-foot-4, 262 pound Sano joked after the game he could even play second or shortstop if given the opportunity.

Angels: RHP Huston Street is to throw from a mound in the coming week as he recovers from a strained latissimus dorsi muscle. … RHP Damien Magnifico was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake City after walking two batters in one-third of an inning Saturday night. Brooks Pounders was recalled to fill the roster spot.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Hector Santiago (4-5) starts Tuesday at Seattle, his first road outing since allowing six runs in 2 2/3 innings at Cleveland on May 14.

Angels: RHP Jesse Chavez (4-6) is slated to start Tuesday at Detroit. He is 1-4 in five road starts.

