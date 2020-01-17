Best Buy Reviewing Allegations Of Inappropriate Relationship Made Against CEO

Best Buy’s CEO Corie Barry is under investigation for allegations of having an inappropriate romantic relationship with a fellow executive, as reported in The Wall Street Journal.

The allegations were sent to the board of Best Buy Co. in an anonymous letter from Dec. 7.

The letter claims Barry had a romantic relationship for years with former Best Buy Senior Vice President Karl Sanft before she took over as CEO last June, the Journal said.

Best Buy, based in Richfield, Minnesota, said it hired an outside law firm to investigate the allegations.

In a statement from Corie Barry, “The board has my full cooperation and support as it undertakes this review, and I look forward to its resolution in the near term.”

A company spokesperson said in a statement, “Best Buy takes allegations of misconduct very seriously. Upon the receipt of an anonymous letter containing allegations against our CEO, the Audit Committee of the Board immediately retained outside counsel, Sidley Austin LLP, to conduct an independent review that is ongoing. We encourage the letter’s author to come forward and be part of that confidential process. We will not comment further until the review is concluded.”

