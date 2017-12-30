Betty Danger’s To Host New Year’s Eve Gold Party



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re still looking for something to do this New Year’s Eve, an event in Minneapolis will give guests the chance to feel these low temperatures from the sky.

It’s Betty Danger’s Country Club’s New Year’s Eve Gold Party. For the price of admission, you’ll get three cocktails of your choosing. There are photo opportunities and a disco dance party with DJ Shiek.

At midnight, you’ll ring in the new year with a champagne toast and gold balloon drop. Also for the brave, there are sleigh rides in the sky, which gives guests the chance to ride the ferris wheel despite the frigid cold temperatures.

“They come prepared. They come bundled up with the coats and the mittens and of course we provide blankets and hot drinks. So kind of you’re good,” ‘Chip Ryan Raines, events manager with Betty Danger’s Country Club, said.

The Gold Party starts at 9 p.m. Sunday at Betty Danger’s Country Club. Tickets are $45.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 30 Dec 2017 15:50:09 +0000