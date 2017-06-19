Bicyclist Hit, Killed By SUV Near Belle Plaine



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 56-year-old New Prague man was killed Saturday after being hit by an SUV while on his bike near Belle Plaine, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The State Patrol responded to the incident at about 7:36 a.m. on Highway 25 west of Belle Plaine. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office and Belle Plaine Fire Department also responded to the scene.

When authorities arrived, a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by a 16-year-old girl was heading westbound on Highway 25. The Explorer collided with the cyclist, who was also heading westbound.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by authorities as Phillip Andrew Ilg of New Prague. The State Patrol says he was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

