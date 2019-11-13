Bicyclist Struck & Killed By School Bus In Brooklyn Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police are investigating after a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and school bus Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash occurred at 6:29 a.m. near the intersection of 65th and Zane avenues north in Brooklyn Park.

According to police, responding officers found a man who had been struck by a school bus while riding a bicycle. He was killed in the collision.

There were 10 students in the bus on their way to a local charter school. There were no other injuries in the incident.

The driver of the school bus is cooperating with police and remained on scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Brooklyn Park police in the investigation.

