‘Big Game, Big Give’: The Lavish Super Bowl Party For A Good Cause



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There have been celebrity sightings around town all week, but one “Super Saturday” party will focus on fun and philanthropy.

It’s the Giving Back Foundations’s “Big Game Big Give” — one of the most exclusive and star-studded events for the Big Game, held this year at the home of Tom and Angie Wicka in Edina. The event is hosted by Jamie Foxx and Shaq — also known as DJ Diesel — is spinning tunes.

The event is expected to raise $1 million, half of which stays in the local community while the Giving Back Fund uses the rest to invest in nonprofits across the country.

The event is also honoring Eagles quarterback and North Dakota native Carson Wentz, who gave $1 million of his own money to charities over the past two years.

Published at Sun, 04 Feb 2018 01:18:12 +0000