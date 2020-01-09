Blackbird Cafe Closes In South Minneapolis

After more than a decade in south Minneapolis, a neighborhood restaurant and beloved brunch spot has called it quits.

The owner of the Blackbird Cafe, on the corner of 38th Street and Nicollet Avenue in the city’s Kingfield neighborhood, announced Wednesday that the restaurant was closed as of that morning.

“We fought through the road closures, burglary, a dwindling talented work force, and ever increasing costs to try and provide a neighborhood establishment that was welcoming to all,” owner Todd Zallaps posted on Facebook. “Unfortunately, no matter how much we tried, it just wasn’t enough to keep this place relevant.”

Blackbird Cafe opened in 2007, originally in the Lynnhurst Neighborhood. The restaurant moved to the Kingfield location in 2010.

In response to the Facebook post, commenters wrote that they’d miss Blackbird’s food and unique atmosphere.

Zallaps ended his post with a thank you to customers.

“I appreciate the support you gave us,” he wrote. “I’m sure another great concept will fill this space soon. Watch for it! Thanks again and keep supporting your independent neighborhood restaurants!”