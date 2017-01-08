Blaine Without Water Service; Main Break Suspected



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Residents in Blaine found themselves without water service Sunday morning, and the mayor says the cause of the disturbance is likely a water main break.

Mayor Tom Ryan said the suspected break is affecting the entire city, which sits about 15 miles north of Minneapolis. Residents in nearby Circle Pines also reported a loss in service.

Ryan said the break appears to have happened around 8 a.m. and that emergency operations have been activated. He could not say if the cause of the break was weather related.

Anoka County officials said that residents should not call 911 or the police in regards to water issues, as those emergency workers do not know when the water problem will be fixed.

Amid the lack of water service, area residents reported on social media that they were using bottled water to brush their teeth and brew up morning beverages. Some businesses also announced via social media that they would be closed for the day.

The city of Blaine doesn’t have a water supply rn so guess who’s not doing laundry before they go back to school 😊😊😊 — Kaylee (@the_lovely_kz) January 8, 2017

Blaine has no water. Well…that’s a good excuse to not shower. — Ryan Schenck (@RyanSch3nck) January 8, 2017

