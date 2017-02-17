Blaine’s Mayor On 2nd Water Outage: ‘We Will Fix It’



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mayor of Blaine apologized Thursday night during a city council meeting for two water outages the city has had in about a month.

An investigation into the outage found that pumps failed while computer software to monitor the pumps was shutdown.

That caused a city-wide outage that was realized only once residents started calling 911.

Mayor Tom Ryan said he has been on an apology tour, and that officials learned lessons in both management and communication.

“When something like this happens once, it’s bad. The second time, it’s pretty much unexplainable,” Ryan said. “I ask people to be understanding about it, and we will fix it, I guarantee it. There will be no more trouble.”

The council also approved a motion Thursday night to begin searching for a communications person who can keep up with the growing city’s demands.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 17 Feb 2017 03:32:44 +0000