Blimp Pilot ‘OK’ After U.S. Open Crash In Wisconsin



ERIN, Wis. (AP) — An official with the company operating an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open says the pilot is “OK” after the craft crashed but that he is being taken to a hospital.

Justin Maynard, a sales manager for Florida-based AirSign, says the company’s operations team on the ground reported on the pilot’s status.

He says he has no additional information on the crash that happened during the tournament’s opening round in Erin, Wisconsin.

The Open, one of golf’s four majors, opened play Thursday.

Published at Thu, 15 Jun 2017 18:06:47 +0000