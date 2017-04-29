Bloomington Police Arrest 4 In Fatal Shooting Of 19-Year-Old



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Bloomington have made multiple arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.

Police said they have arrested four people – a man and woman from Lakeville, a woman from Prior Lake and a man from Minneapolis.

Authorities found the 19-year-old man dead in his bedroom at the Hampshire Hill Apartment complex Thursday night. Police said they believe the man was targeted, and there was a likely a struggle between him and his killer.

The murder was Bloomington’s first of the year. Anyone with additional information about the killing is asked to call Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.

