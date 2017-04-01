Body Found In Mississippi River Believed To Be Missing St. Cloud State Student

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say they believe they have found the body of a St. Cloud State student who was missing since last weekend.

According to police, surveillance video showed 21-year-old Jesse Dady walking onto a railroad bridge behind the Empire Apartments in downtown St. Cloud early Saturday morning.

Crews searched the Mississippi River all week. Dady’s family hired a private company to continue the search.

Friday, a dive team recovered a body several hundred feet south of the Veteran’s Bridge just after 6:15 p.m. Authorities said official identification will be released at a later time.

Police said they do not suspect foul play in Dady’s case.

