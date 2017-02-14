Boil Advisory Lifted After Blaine Water Outage



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Blaine say it’s safe to consume the city’s water after an outage Sunday afternoon prompted the city to issue a boil advisory.

State health officials performed tests on the city’s water to confirm it was safe to consume, and gave the all-clear to Blaine city staff Sunday evening, according to a press release from the city.

The advisory was the second such instance this year, after a computer problem caused the city’s water supply to shut off for hours in January.

