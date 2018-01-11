Bon Jovi Coming To Xcel Center In April



ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – If you’re looking to “Have a Nice Day” and are “Livin’ on a Prayer,” you’ll want to consider hitting St. Paul in late April.

Rock legend Bon Jovi will be at Xcel Energy Center for a concert on April 28 as part of the “This House is Not for Sale” Tour. The tour starts in Denver on March 14 and finishes May 14 in Washington, D.C.

Tickets go on sale for the St. Paul show on Feb. 16. Live Nation presales will be start on Feb. 15. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster or at the Xcel Energy Center box office.

Bon Jovi released the “This House is Not For Sale” album last November. It debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. Bon Jovi will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in April.

