Boom in Electronic Notary, Remote Online Notary Service to Grow in…

DocVerify, the leader in providing electronic signature and electronic notary platforms, predicts more states will respond to public demand and allow remote and e-notarization in 2020, triggering further growth in the electronic and online notary industry.

“On January 1, 2020, four states that enacted remote notarization laws put them into effect, and five more will do so by October first,” said DocVerify Chief Technology Officer Darcy Mayer. “As it currently stands, by the end of 2020, 36 states will have e-notary laws, remote notary laws or both.”

“Public demand is being fueled by the security, cost savings, convenience and efficiency these services offer, and state lawmakers are responding,” Mayer added.

Florida, Idaho, Kentucky and Oklahoma e-notary laws went into effect January 1. Mayer says as many as 12 other states could consider e-notary or remote notary laws in 2020.

E-notaries electronically affix signatures and notary seals to an electronic document such as a PDF or Word document. The document is then instantly and securely transmittable. Remote notaries are authorized to provide a similar service to parties in separate locations via the internet, using digital tools and a live audio/video connection versus electronic notary where physical presence is required by law.

Electronic notary and remote online notary services are more efficient for notaries and organizations utilizing notaries while increasing customer convenience and saving money, since the process eliminates the printing, mailing, storing, and organizing costs associated with paper-based documents.

DocVerify’s e-notary platform is the only solution enabling notaries to offer both e-notary and remote services to their respective clients that is not a call center. DocVerify provides everything notaries need to operate in the digital space, such as electronic stamps or seals, the personal digital certificates many states require, web recording capabilities, electronic journals, ID verification, credential analysis, and the peace of mind of a highly-secure electronic environment. Notaries can also add their names to DocVerify’s notary locator, allowing others to find them easily.

“DocVerify’s platform provides e-notary services in more states than anyone else,” Mayer said. “Our excellent security, ease of use, affordability, cloud-based document management and attention to customer service have made us the industry leader.”

“We look forward to continuing to lead in 2020 as enterprises, businesses, notaries, regulators and lawmakers increasingly recognize the advantages,” he added. “All industries will benefit greatly with both electronic notarizations and remote online notarizations, but the real estate industry will see the most gains in the next coming months and years.”

