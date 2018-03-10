Bounty Hunter, MPD Help Catch Suspected Delano Dog Killer
Home
Bounty Hunter, MPD Help Catch Suspected Delano Dog Killer

Bounty Hunter, MPD Help Catch Suspected Delano Dog Killer

Videos

Bounty Hunter, MPD Help Catch Suspected Delano Dog Killer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in jail in connection to a pet dog that was shot dead in Wright County.

Authorities found a yellow Labrador Retriever named Lou dead on an island on Pelican Lake on March 1.

delano dog murdered Bounty Hunter, MPD Help Catch Suspected Delano Dog Killer

(credit: CBS)

Authorities say the dog was killed after a Delano family received a series of harassing phone calls.

A local bounty hunter and his team, along with the Minneapolis Police, acted on an anonymous tip Friday.

They took a suspect into custody, who is being held in connection with a series of extortion cases.

U.S. Fugitive Apprehension, a private agency, says the person uses Craiglist to harass people who post rewards for missing pets.

A $10,000 award remains for the person who killed the family’s dog.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)


Published at Sat, 10 Mar 2018 04:28:46 +0000

Related Posts