Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic To Host Minnesota Wild At Target Field In 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The NHL announced Wednesday that the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic will feature the Minnesota Wild on New Year’s Day 2021, outdoors at Target Field.

It hasn’t been announced yet which team the Wild will play.

The New Year’s Day match-up will be the Wild’s first NHL Winter Classic and second NHL regular-season outdoor game.

“The Minnesota Wild is truly honored to be selected to host the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic,” said Minnesota Wild Owner Craig Leipold. “Target Field is a fantastic ballpark and there is no better place for the NHL’s marquee event than right here in the State of Hockey.”

The Winter Classic continues the tradition the NHL established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year.

The outdoor game on Jan. 1, 2021 will be the 13th NHL Winter Classic and the 31st NHL regular-season outdoor game overall.